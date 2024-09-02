(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Najran, Saudi Arabia, September 2, 2024: On behalf of His Highness Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed Al Saud, Emir of Najran Region, Dr. Malfi bin Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi, Undersecretary of Najran Region, inaugurated the first NahdiCare clinic in the southern region. By expanding its services to the Southern region, Nahdi Medical Company aims to enhance the quality of life for the region's residents and Guests in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Nahdi Medical Company is redefining comprehensive health services by integrating its network of pharmacy branches, primary health services, and technical solutions with a goal to elevate the standards of primary healthcare through specialized clinics supervised by consultants and specialists. The clinics also offer home healthcare services, providing vaccinations, laboratory tests, nursing care, and more in the comfort of Guests’ homes. Additionally, specialized medical consultations are available remotely from anywhere in the Kingdom. This comprehensive healthcare system is supported by Nahdi's network of pharmacies in the region, including a 24-hour Nahdi Pharmacy located within the NahdiCare clinics, offering convenient online shopping and home delivery services.

Eng. Yasser Joharji, CEO of Nahdi Medical Company, commented: "Today, we celebrate the opening of the first NahdiCare clinic in the southern region and the ninth clinic in the Kingdom. We look forward to expanding further in the region to enhance the quality of life for our Guests by providing top-quality services. We are committed to diversifying our innovative services through advanced technology, offering a unique, integrated healthcare experience aimed at adding beats to our Guests’ lives every day."

The latest NahdiCare clinic in the Al Mukhayam district of Najran City features a 24-hour emergency department and 19 specialized clinics covering pediatrics, gynecology, dermatology, dentistry, ENT, family medicine, internal medicine, optometry, orthopedics, and other specialties.





