Dubai Basketball Players Determined To Raise The Uae Flag High As Historic European Season Awaits

Philippines' Thirdy Ravena, ex-Bayern Munich's

Leon Radosevic and former Real Madrid's Klemen Prepelic among the top players to be part of the newly-established club that will play in the ABA League in Europe this season.

Dubai, 2nd September 2024: Professional players of newly-established Dubai franchise which will play in Europe this season, have spoken of their joy of being part of history and have vowed to do the city and country proud when their first-ever campaign begins next month.

The club, founded by UAE's Abdulla Saeed Al Naboodah, are set to play in Europe's Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League for the 2024/25 season with their first competitive match kicking off against Serbian Red Star on the weekend of 22nd September at 14,000 basketball capacity Coca-Cola Arena. The ABA League serves as a qualifying tournament for the EuroLeague, considered the second most important basketball league globally after the National Basketball Association (NBA) in North America.

A strong roster of 12 players hailing from 8 countries including the Philippines, USA, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Jordan and Turkey have been assembled for this historic season with many looking forward to playing in front of their home fans at Coca-Cola Arena.

Thirdy Ravena of the Philippines, said:“To sign for this club means a lot to me. I always love a new challenge and it's nice to be part of a team that has brought together accomplished players – some of whom have been my idols. To represent Dubai and the Philippines in a European league also means a lot to me and hopefully we can do our best for the city.”

Despite only arriving a few days before, the 27-year-old has been impressed with the club's ambition. He said:“It's crazy how they managed to pull everything off in a short space of time. It shows how determined they are and the desire that they have to bring the best chances for the team to succeed.”

One of his new team-mates is Leon Radosevic, a former Bayern Munich player and a former U-19 world bronze medalist. The 34-year-old Croatian has promised to do all he can for Dubai Basketball in what he said was an easy decision to join.

“It's amazing to be part of this big project in such a nice city as Dubai,” he said.“As soon as I heard that Dubai was forming a team, I spoke to my agent jokingly if I could play for them. I then got a phone call from my agent to ask if I was interested and now here I am.

“I'm very impressed with the club's ambition. We all want to create a lot of joy for everyone in Dubai and UAE which is a wonderful place to play basketball.”

Also part of the squad is Klemen Prepelic, a 2017 European champion with the Slovenian National Team and a former Real Madrid player. The 31-year-old cannot wait to wear the jersey colours in the League. He said:“It's a privilege to be part of this first team and we are all looking forward to doing something special. I got the call from the head coach and after hearing of the club's ambitions, I agreed to the deal very quickly.

“We are a group of great guys of a high caliber. Dubai playing in a European league is special and have big plans to play in the EuroLeague one day so it's exciting to be part of this.”

For Aleksa Uskokovic, the 25-year-old Serbian Point Guard said he is excited to be part of this new chapter for Dubai Basketball. He said:“It's going to be fun but also hard as we're a new team. The city is very nice so we have everything that we need to train at our best. All the facilities we have here are at the highest level while the city is amazing, and hopefully we can target a place in the playoff and go from there.”