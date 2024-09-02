ANCA's Jerusalem Land Dispute: Armenian Separatism Recurs As Carbuncle

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Recently we have come across news about Jerusalem's Armenian
Quarter, allegedly a historic community dating back to the 4th
century, being under a serious threat. This was reported by
Armenia's famous lobbyist scales – The Armenian National Committee
of America (ANCA) and its Canadian Committee on X .
As it was reported, the major distress for Armenian Quarter
residents is that it is the last undeveloped space of the Old City,
a plot of 3 acres that has been the focus of takeover efforts by
Jewish settler organizations. Recently, a company owned by an
Israeli-Australian businessman has managed to lease the plot and
several adjacent buildings from the Armenian Patriarchate into the
next century, for the laughable sum of only $2 million. This may
have sounded quite normal, until you come against a sentence
claiming“Armenian community is one of Jerusalem's oldest, with the
first Armenians arriving as early as the 4th century CE and the
Armenian Patriarchate being active in the city since the 7th
century.” Just to note that the post also claims the quarter calls
“the violent attempt to seize Jerusalem's sacred Armenian Quarter
represents an attack against all Armenians, each Christian, and
every faith tradition around the world.”
It's noteworthy to say that the Armenian American National
Committee (ANCA), one of the largest political organizations of the
Armenian lobby, was engaged in protecting the interests of the
Armenian diaspora, Armenia, and Garabagh separatists. It has
offices in many cities in America and Europe. Looks like this
unfortunate organization deprived of all opportunities, now has
decided to claim this quarter as Jerusalem's so-called sacred place. But there it raises genuine questions:
Is this quarter indeed, a sacred place as it was mentioned in the
post? Or is it another provocative, separatist attempt of the
Armenian lobby?
To analyze the issue in more detail, the
Azernews correspondent decided to talk to an
Israeli expert.
“While an ordinary purchase and sale transaction in any other city
would not make headlines, when it comes to Jerusalem, even a plot
of land used as a parking lot can suddenly become "sacred," Dr
Eytan Cohen Yanarocak of Tel Aviv University stated.
Dr. Yanarocak also suggested that the matter is being
politicized.
“The final decision will again be made by an Israeli court.
However, it seems that when it comes to the Jewish state of Israel,
Armenians are trying to weaken the sovereignty of this state in its
capital on an international level by labeling a parking lot as
"sacred."
Visit the Armenian neighborhood in Jerusalem. You will see
Armenian flags and Armenian signs everywhere. ANCA's claims are no
different than creating a storm in a spoonful of water, they are
malicious,” he concluded.
