Media Development Agency Condemns“Radio Liberty” For Disseminating Biased Election Voverage
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“The U.S. Congress-funded "Radio Liberty" is broadcasting
materials aimed at manipulating public opinion regarding the early
parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, and we regret to note that
these reports are published under the title "journalistic notes,"
the media Development Agency reported in its statement,
Azernews .
The statement notes that all foreign media outlets accredited by
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan have
received approval from the Central Election Commission to cover the
elections, in accordance with the law. However, "Radio Liberty" did
not submit any such request.
The dissemination of biased and unverified information under the
anonymous label of "journalistic notes" by "Radio Liberty" is a
misuse of journalism and clearly violates media ethics.
The agency strongly condemned these attempts to manipulate
public opinion through misleading media tactics.
MENAFN01092024000195011045ID1108624432
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.