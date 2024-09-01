Casely Launches A Second Limited Edition Collection With Van Gogh Museum

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BROOKLYN,

N.Y., Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casely announced its continued partnership today with the world-renowned Museum to present a limited-edition collection of phone cases, in a deal brokered by IMG. This new of phone cases, launching on September 1, 2024, features iconic works from Vincent van Gogh and a celebrated piece by Pierre Bonnard, capturing the vibrant spirit of France.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Van Gogh Museum and bring another set of beautiful works to an everyday canvas," said Casely co-founder Emily Stallings. "With the summer games taking place in France, we felt it was the perfect time to celebrate the rich artistic heritage of the region. We carefully selected pieces that honor and reflect the profound artistic history and influence of France and its surrounding region."

The collection, titled "Casely x Van Gogh Museum: The New Gallery," includes Vincent van Gogh's Reminiscence of Brabant and Daubigny's Garden. Additionally, the collection features Poster for the brand France-Champagne (1891) by renowned artist Pierre Bonnard, chosen for its embodiment of the summer buzz in Paris.

"Casely has again succeeded to create another unique Casely x Van Gogh Museum collection where they selected works from the Van Gogh Museum collection that are not the obvious choices, but which deserve to be in the spotlight. We are excited and proud of this new drop where Casely brings Van Gogh's art, but also his story, to life on a modern and accessible new canvas! It's an exciting new chapter in our valuable partnership!" - Marijn Veraart, Manager Business to Business

This collaboration marks the second collection Casely has released with the Van Gogh Museum, further cementing their successful partnership. The products will be available at getcasely/collections/van-gogh on September 1st, with sizes ranging from the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 15.

"It's been an honor to work again with the iconic Van Gogh Museum and their exceptional team," said Casely CEO & co-founder Mark Stallings. "We're extremely excited about this new collection and grateful to be able to share these stunning works of art with our Casely Fam."

About the Van Gogh Museum

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam houses the world's largest collection of Van Gogh's art with over 200 paintings, close to 500 drawings and more than 700 letters. Vincent van Gogh's work takes visitors on a journey through his life and shows the ideas and ambition behind his art.

The Van Gogh Museum develops various products and services inspired by the life and work of Vincent van Gogh. It is our mission to inspire diverse audiences by the life and work of Vincent van Gogh. Which is why collaborations with different partners tell Vincent van Gogh's story. All products and services are being developed with Vincent van Gogh's heritage in mind and all profits contribute to maintaining the Van Gogh Museum's activities.

Each year, the museum attracts visitors from around the globe and reaches millions more through Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn

and its website with the art and life of Vincent van Gogh.

About Casely:

Casely was founded in 2017 by sister and brother Emily and Mark Stallings. The tech-accessory retailer consistently releases new products to bring customers unique, trendsetting cases while supporting charitable organizations with a portion of profits from each sale. The fast-growing company has worked with artists across the globe and strives to spread the mantra of "Live Bold" to all parts of the world. Follow Casely on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok .

About IMG:

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment and sports company.

