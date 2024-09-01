German investigative outlet claims Nord Stream damage suspect used Ukrainian government vehicle to escape

(MENAFN) In a new revelation, German investigative outlet Der Spiegel has reported that the Ukrainian diver suspected of sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines managed to evade arrest with assistance from both Ukrainian and potentially Polish authorities. The Nord Stream pipelines, which transport natural gas from Russia to Germany, were severely damaged by explosions in September 2022, though no group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack.



The diver in question, identified by German authorities as “Vladimir Z,” is believed to be Vladimir Zhuravlev, a former Ukrainian military diver. German recently disclosed that Berlin had issued an arrest warrant for Zhuravlev, alleging that he had planted the explosives used in the pipeline sabotage. Despite the warrant, Der Spiegel’s investigation reveals that Zhuravlev was in Germany and later Poland around the time the warrant was issued.



Polish authorities, according to the report, did not act to detain Zhuravlev, and he successfully crossed into Ukraine on July 6 using a vehicle registered to the Ukrainian embassy in Warsaw. The outlet quoted German security officials as suggesting that Polish counterparts viewed Zhuravlev as a hero rather than a criminal, implying a lack of cooperation in the arrest process.



The incident raises questions about international cooperation in tracking and apprehending individuals involved in high-profile sabotage cases. The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines has been a significant geopolitical event, and the ongoing investigations into the attack continue to reveal complex layers of international involvement and diplomatic maneuvering.

