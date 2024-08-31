4 Agreements Inked Between Afghanistan, Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Turkmenistan have signed four agreements during a visit by an Afghan delegation.

The delegation led by acting Miniter of Mines and Hidayatullah Badri traveled to Turkmenistan on Thursday.

Hamayum Afghan, a spokesman for MoMP, wrote on X that the Afghan delegation held separate meetings with the deputy heads of the cabinet and various sector ministers, including the of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in Samarkand.

He said:“At the end of these meetings, agreements concerning TAPI project, 500KV power line (TOP) project, Herat-Sanobar railway and the development of Torghondi railway.”

He said it was agreed that the two countries will form a committee at government level for further development of economic relations.

TAPI gas project from Turkmenistan to Pakistan and India through Afghanistan is a multibillion project.

