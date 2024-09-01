Iran Unveils Domestically Upgraded M60 Tank

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Sep 1 (IANS) Iran on Sunday unveiled a domestically upgraded version of the M60 tank, which features higher maneuverability and destructive power, the reported.

The tank was unveiled and delivered to the Iranian army's ground force in a ceremony in the capital, Tehran, according to the report.

It added that the tank is optimised and upgraded by domestic experts at a Tehran-based production and renovation centre belonging to the army's ground force, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The unveiling ceremony for the upgraded M60 tank and the new indigenous multi-layered anti-missile defence system took place on Sunday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

The event featured Army Commander-in-Chief Major General Seyed Abdul Rahim Mousavi and was held at the Shahid Zarharan Centre of the Army's Ground Forces, according to IRNA.

While specific details about the modernisation weren't initially provided, IRNA shared a plethora of photos from the event, offering a closer look at the tank's new appearance.

Brigadier General Heydari indicated that all M60 tanks in the Army's inventory would be upgraded to this new standard.

Iran is currently home to about 150 American M60 tanks, acquired during the Shah's reign before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Initially, Iran's fleet comprised approximately 460 M60s, though many have since been lost or retired over the years. These M60 tanks were part of the Shah's broader strategy to modernise Iran's military with advanced Western equipment, which also included hundreds of British Chieftain tanks.

According to IRNA, the tank is equipped with a weaponry fire control system, a coaxial machine gun, and a two-degree-of-freedom motion platform carrying a commander's machine gun.

IRNA said it is also armed with a new commander's turret, reactive armour, infrared jamming, telecommunication and anti-modern warfare systems, smoke grenades, and rear-, front-and side-view cameras, as well as fire alarm and suppression systems.

The semi-official Fars news agency reported that the tank is capable of targeting and hitting targets while moving and is also equipped with night vision cameras.