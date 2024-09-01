Gaza Strip experiences catastrophic escalation of violence

(MENAFN) The Gaza Strip has experienced a catastrophic escalation of violence, with medical sources reporting that dozens of Palestinians have been killed and hundreds as a result of relentless Israeli military shelling that began early yesterday. The have caused extensive damage and led to significant loss of life, including a devastating strike on the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, which has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis.



The Civil Defense in Gaza has reported that the recent bombardment targeted areas near the laboratory department of the Baptist Hospital, resulting in numerous casualties. This latest attack follows a horrifying massacre on October 17, 2023, at the same hospital, where over 500 Palestinians, predominantly women and children who had taken refuge there, were killed in a brutal assault.



The violence has severely affected various regions across Gaza. In the southern part of the Strip, 27 Palestinians were reported dead after being transferred to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis since the morning. In Jouret al-Lot, also in the south, Israeli shelling hit a residential house, killing three Palestinians and injuring more than 20 others.



The northwest of Rafah has not escaped the devastation, with two Palestinians killed in the Shakosh area due to shelling. In Nuseirat, located in the central Gaza Strip, nine Palestinians were killed when Israeli artillery targeted a house belonging to the Abu Youssef family. This house was providing shelter to displaced persons as well as foreign staff and workers from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).



The northern Gaza Strip has also been impacted, with an airstrike targeting a house in the Jabalia refugee camp resulting in two deaths and additional injuries.



In light of these attacks, the Israeli army has announced that the 98th Division has concluded its military operations in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah, regions in the southern and central Gaza Strip. The relentless escalation of violence underscores the dire humanitarian situation and emphasizes the urgent need for international intervention to address the ongoing crisis and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

