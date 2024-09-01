Jenin refugee camp in West Bank gets subjected to severe military aggression by Israeli forces

(MENAFN) The Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank has been subjected to severe military aggression by Israeli forces, who have turned the area into a battlefield by targeting Palestinian homes and critical infrastructure with rockets. This assault, which has been ongoing for four consecutive days, is part of a broader military campaign against refugee camps in northern West Bank, resulting in significant casualties and extensive damage.



In the wake of the destruction at the Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, the Israeli military has significantly increased its presence in Jenin camp. This escalation has led to violent confrontations with local Palestinians who are resisting the attack. The situation has been further complicated by a strict siege imposed around Jenin camp, which has included blocking medical teams and paramedics from entering. The conflict has been particularly intense in the Al-Damj neighborhood, where an Israeli soldier was killed and nine others were injured. Alongside attacks on homes, the Israeli forces have conducted a broad campaign of arrests in Jenin’s eastern neighborhoods.



Israeli military bulldozers have demolished several neighborhoods in the "Eastern Area" of Jenin, causing extensive damage to roads and utility lines. This destruction has led to widespread interruptions in water and electricity supplies across large areas of Jenin and the surrounding camp. This destruction appears to be part of a broader strategy aimed at displacing a significant number of Palestinians from the area.



The Chief of Staff of the Israeli military, Herzi Halevy, has committed to continuing this large-scale operation, which began four days ago and has already resulted in the deaths of 29 Palestinians and the demolition of homes in Jenin, Tulkarm, Nour Shams, and Fara'a in Tubas. The operation has been described as the largest since the "Defensive Wall" operation of 2002 and has been dubbed "summer camps" by the Israeli military.



In response to the aggression, Palestinian resistance groups, including the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, have mounted a strong defense. They have employed guerrilla tactics such as setting off explosive devices and engaging in direct confrontations with Israeli soldiers, resulting in confirmed injuries among the occupying forces, according to statements from Palestinian factions.



This ongoing military offensive underscores the severe humanitarian impact on the residents of Jenin and surrounding areas, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention to address the escalating crisis and alleviate the suffering of those affected by the conflict.

