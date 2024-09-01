Jenin Hospital in West Bank gets forced to temporarily halt its dialysis services

(MENAFN) The Jenin Hospital in the West Bank has been forced to temporarily halt its dialysis services due to a severe crisis impacting its operations. This decision follows extensive coordination with patients, the Palestinian of Health, the Jenin governorate, the Fatah region, and the Transport Syndicate, who have organized free transportation for affected patients to medical facilities in Nablus until conditions improve.



The hospital's administration has detailed that the suspension of services is driven by persistent power outages resulting from the destruction of the power line that supplies the facility. Over the past four days, the hospital’s generators have been working continuously, yet they are inadequate to handle the full power requirements. Consequently, the hospital has had to consolidate several departments, disable air conditioning systems, and operate oxygen stations partially to conserve energy.



Adding to the dire situation, the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that the Israeli military has impeded the delivery of water by tankers from the Civil Defense in Jenin to the hospital. Dergham Zakarneh, the director of the Civil Defense Center in Jenin, stated that Israeli forces stationed at the hospital's entrance are blocking water deliveries, which are essential for the hospital’s operations. The dialysis department alone requires 100 cubic meters of water daily to function effectively.



For the fourth consecutive day, Jenin Governmental Hospital is enduring a severe water shortage, worsened by the destruction of the main water line due to the ongoing conflict. Furthermore, the Palestine Red Crescent Society has reported injuries in the al-Damj neighborhood of Jenin, but access to this area is being restricted by occupation forces, who are reportedly not facilitating the evacuation of the injured.



This series of challenges highlights the severe humanitarian crisis at Jenin Hospital and emphasizes the urgent need for immediate and effective intervention. The situation calls for robust support to address both the immediate and persistent crises affecting the hospital and its patients.

