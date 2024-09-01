QNB, Kidzania Conclude 'Sustainability Arts Kids Summer Camp 2024'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB concluded its Sustainability Arts Summer Camp 2024, in partnership with KidZania Doha, the leading kids entertainment destination, which took place from 26 June to 30 August 2024.

This partnership aimed at raising awareness about key environmental and issues, encouraging eco-friendly behavior, fostering sustainability awareness and financial literacy among kids.

During the program, kids participated in several interactive activities like creating ATM machines models and fashionable costumes out of recycled materials, all of which aimed at raising awareness and emphasizing the culture of sustainability and protecting the environment to promote prosperity and a better future for all.

The participating kids also attended money awareness workshops held by QNB employees, in which they learnt about the importance of money, financial governance, and saving money through adopting daily practices that promote financial wellbeing.

Commenting on the conclusion of this program, Heba Ali Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President of Group Communication at QNB said:“We are happy to have sponsored this special program, which supports our efforts in raising awareness about sustainability, being an essential pillar of our ESG strategy. We strongly believe that today's children are tomorrow's future, and we hope that this program provided the best guidance for our change makers for a better future and a sustainable world.”

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across 3 continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of 5,000 machines.