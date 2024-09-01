Ecru By Chia Yu Chan Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ecru

Chia Yu Chan's Ecru Restaurant Design Recognized for Excellence by International A' Design Award Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Chia Yu Chan 's Ecru restaurant design as a Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade underscores the exceptional quality and innovation of the Ecru design, which exemplifies the highest standards of the interior design industry.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs like Ecru, the award promotes excellence and innovation, inspiring professionals to push the boundaries of interior design. The award also serves as a benchmark for potential customers, highlighting the most outstanding and functional designs that enhance user experiences and align with current trends.Ecru, a restaurant located in Taipei's East District, stands out for its serene and nature-inspired design. The space retains the original cement texture, complemented by stones and weathered wood that create a connection with the natural world. Beige walls featuring textured paint, reminiscent of French plating art, contribute to the warm and tranquil ambiance. The design also incorporates the chef's memories and experiences with French cuisine through carefully selected tableware.The recognition bestowed upon Ecru by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is expected to have far-reaching implications for Chia Yu Chan and their design philosophy. This achievement serves as a testament to their commitment to creating spaces that prioritize simplicity, organic elements, and the essence of the dining experience. The award will undoubtedly inspire the team to continue exploring innovative design solutions that enhance the connection between food, culture, and the built environment.Interested parties may learn more about Ecru and Chia Yu Chan's award-winning design at:About MI Interior DesignThe essence of interior design emerges from the precise measurement and shaping of space, guided by a human-centric design philosophy to create a spatial aesthetic.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. Their work often incorporates original innovations, elicits strong emotional responses, and makes a notable impact on improving everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate remarkable professionalism, creativity, and technical proficiency in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetics, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, longevity, accessibility, technology integration, space optimization, project management, and safety considerations.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. Organized annually across all industries, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive international recognition, and be celebrated for their outstanding design capabilities. The rigorous blind peer-review process, conducted by an esteemed jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most exceptional designs are honored. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world by recognizing, rewarding, and promoting designs that positively impact society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

