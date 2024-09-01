Two Civilians Injured As Enemy Attacks Nikopol District With Grad MLRS, Shahed Uavs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with Grad MLRS, heavy artillery and kamikaze drones overnight Sunday.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“During the evening and night, Russian attacked the Nikopol district. They deployed Grad MLRS, heavy artillery and kamikaze drones,” Lysak wrote.

The enemy targeted the district center, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

Two people were injured. A 72-year-old woman will be treated at home. A 66-year-old man was hospitalized. His condition is moderate.

Infrastructure, an industrial enterprise, a gas station, a shop and an unused building were damaged in the district.

Two fires were reported to have broken out but were subsequently extinguished.

Four multi-storey buildings, about a dozen private houses, six outbuildings were damaged, and another was destroyed.

A car, a greenhouse, and a power line were also affected.

All relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attacks.

No shelling attacks were recorded in other districts of the region.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 31, the Russian military fired artillery and drones at the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The explosions damaged two gas stations, three private houses and an outbuilding.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak