CRAZY MONKEY (CMONK), A Community-Driven Meme Coin, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list CRAZY MONKEY (CMONK) for all BitMart users on September 5, 2024. The CMONK/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 11:00 (UTC).







What is CRAZY MONKEY (CMONK)?

CRAZY MONKEY (CMONK) is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, aiming to revolutionize decentralized finance with a strong emphasis on community governance, transparency, and security. Inspired by the animated character from“Spark,” Crazy Monkey embodies the spirit of adventure and heroism in a futuristic universe.

Just like its animated counterpart, CMONK is poised to make a bold impact, representing the fearless and pioneering ethos of its community. With innovative tokenomics designed to empower holders, CRAZY MONKEY stands out in the ever-expanding world of meme coins.

Why CRAZY MONKEY (CMONK)?

CRAZY MONKEY (CMONK) differentiates itself with its commitment to a decentralized approach and community-centric governance. By burning 90% of its liquidity pool and dedicating 10% to airdrops within the Solana community, CRAZY MONKEY aims to foster a loyal and engaged user base.

This strategic token distribution not only enhances scarcity and value but also ensures a broad and inclusive participation. By embracing the bold and adventurous nature of its namesake, CRAZY MONKEY invites investors and meme enthusiasts alike to join a journey of innovation, fun, and financial empowerment in the DeFi space.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry.

About CRAZY MONKEY (CMONK)

Token Name: CRAZY MONKEY

Token Symbol: CMONK

Token Type: SOL

Total Supply: 1,642,517,011 CMONK

To learn more about CRAZY MONKEY (CMONK), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

