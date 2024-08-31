Ukraine Seeks To Attract U.S. Investments In Defense Sector - Vice PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a working visit to the United States, First Deputy Prime Minister, of Yuliia Svyrydenko discussed attracting investments to Ukraine, particularly in the defense sector, with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

This was reported by the press service of the Economy , Ukrinform reports.

"Yuliia Svyrydenko and Gina Raimondo discussed the development of infrastructure for attracting investments to Ukraine. In particular, in the context of attracting investments in the defense sector of Ukraine, Yuliia Svyrydenko expressed gratitude for the $2 billion aid announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken," the statement reads.

Svyrydenko noted that Ukraine was interested in using part of these funds for joint arms production with U.S. companies, including through establishing joint defense firms.

The parties also discussed the development of the war risk insurance and business travel insurance market and ways to attract private insurance companies from the USA to develop the said market segment.

At the meeting, tha parties also spoke of attracting financing to mortgage programs. In particular, financial support from the American International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for the eOselya program was discussed.

As reported, the Ukrainian delegation headed by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko kicked off their visit to Washington. The first meeting was held with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

