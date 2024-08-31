New Jersey Devils 2024-2025 Season Overview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The New Jersey Devils' 2024-2025 season showcases thrilling victories, standout performances, and a relentless pursuit of the playoffs

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The New Jersey Devils enter the new season with renewed optimism after missing the playoffs in 2023-24, with management making key changes to avoid past mistakes.

Key Additions and Roster Changes

Acquiring veteran goaltender Jacob Markstrom headlines the biggest of these moves, as it should address the Devils' most pressing need, plugging a hole in their netminding. Alongside Markstrom, Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon were added to bolster their blue line, both significant pickups adding the long-term experience that a franchise needs. This ensures that the Devils play a far better defense in front of one of the league's more precarious goaltending situations than in 2022-23 when Dougie Hamilton's knee injury robbed them of a cornerstone of their defense. The team plays its home games at Prudential Center , NJ.

Expectations for Key Players

The key piece to that offense, of course, will be Jack Hughes, the Devils' first-round selection in last year's draft who has looked like a natural star in the NHL (so far, at least) and could finally be ready to explode for 50 goals and 100 points if he can somehow avoid injury. Joining Hughes will be Timo Meier, who had a miserable season for the Sharks because he kept getting hurt, but is now offseason-surgery healed and chomping at the bit.

Season Outlook

And with this revamped group of players, the Devils are poised to make a return to the playoffs. If the team can avoid getting injured like the Devils did last season, they have an outside chance of more than just making the playoffs, but also being a force to be reckoned with in that playoff run. Their schedule is also slightly more favorable this season as well. They have fewer back-to-backs and some well-placed stretches of home games that could give them a boost.

Overall, I think The Devils are ready to take some old form back and start being a serious Eastern Conference contender again, and with all their offseason moves, they will have a solid shot to do so.

