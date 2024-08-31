Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Relations Reach Level Of Strategic Partnership, Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Historically, traditional relations of friendship and brotherhood exist between Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz peoples. Relations between the two countries are at the level of strategic partnership.

Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG that Minister of Parviz Shahbazov expressed these views at an event organized in Baku on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic and the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region.

Congratulating the Kyrgyz state and people on behalf of the Government of Azerbaijan, the emphasized: "The historical relations of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyz peoples based on friendship and brotherhood are developing successfully with the political will of the leaders of both countries. With the mutual visits and joint efforts of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, our relations have developed and entered a new stage. Today, cooperation between our countries is developing successfully in many fields, especially in the fields of trade, economy, and transport, and important projects are being implemented on April 20, 2022, during the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan, "The Republic of Azerbaijan and The signing of the "Declaration on Strategic Partnership" between the Kyrgyz Republic played an important role in bringing relations to a higher level," said Parviz Shahbazov.

Talking about the economic relations between our countries, effective cooperation in the direction of renewable energy, and joint investments in the field of wind and energy, the minister noted that the Kyrgyz Republic supports Azerbaijan in the construction works carried out in the territories freed from occupation.

He emphasized that the existing strategic partnership, traditional friendly relations, and effective cooperation between our countries will expand further.