Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Relations Reach Level Of Strategic Partnership, Minister Says
8/31/2024 3:10:27 PM
Historically, traditional relations of friendship and
brotherhood exist between Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz peoples. Relations
between the two countries are at the level of strategic
partnership.
Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG that Minister
of energy Parviz Shahbazov expressed these views at an event
organized in Baku on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the
independence of the Kyrgyz Republic and the 100th anniversary of
the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region.
Congratulating the Kyrgyz state and people on behalf of the
Government of Azerbaijan, the Minister emphasized: "The historical
relations of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyz peoples based on friendship and
brotherhood are developing successfully with the political will of
the leaders of both countries. With the mutual visits and joint
efforts of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, our relations
have developed and entered a new stage. Today, cooperation between
our countries is developing successfully in many fields, especially
in the fields of trade, economy, and transport, and important
projects are being implemented on April 20, 2022, during the
official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan, "The Republic of
Azerbaijan and The signing of the "Declaration on Strategic
Partnership" between the Kyrgyz Republic played an important role
in bringing relations to a higher level," said Parviz
Shahbazov.
Talking about the economic relations between our countries,
effective cooperation in the direction of renewable energy, and
joint investments in the field of wind and energy, the minister
noted that the Kyrgyz Republic supports Azerbaijan in the
construction works carried out in the territories freed from
occupation.
He emphasized that the existing strategic partnership,
traditional friendly relations, and effective cooperation between
our countries will expand further.
