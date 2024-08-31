16 Dead In Yemen Floods As Search Goes On - Rebel Media

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) DUBAI - At least 16 people have been killed in flash floods in a rebel-held district of Yemen, rebel reported Thursday, as search efforts continued for others still missing.

Civil defence teams recovered the bodies of 16 of the 38 people posted as missing in Al-Mahwit province west of the capital Sanaa, the Iran-backed Huthi rebels' Al Masirah television reported, citing a local official.

Landslides triggered by torrential rains had crashed through homes and businesses in the province's Melhan district on Tuesday night burying some of their occupants.

The rebel administration's deputy prime minister Mohammed Miftah, told Al Masirah that "road closures due to the floods hindered the arrival of rescue teams for several hours."

The heavy rains that have been falling in highland provinces for a week have also affected neighbouring Hodeida province on the Red Sea coast.

In the government-held town of Hais, Ahmed Suleiman and his children survived, but he told AFP "the floods swept away our homes, our livestock, all our belongings, our blankets, everything we had in the house."

Another resident, Saud Majashi, said "our belongings, our beds, our food... the floods took everything."

The mountains of western Yemen are prone to heavy seasonal rainfall. Since late July, flash flooding has killed 60 people and affected 268,000 across Yemen, according to the United Nations.

"In the coming months, increased rainfall is forecast, with the central highlands, Red Sea coastal areas and portions of the southern uplands expected to receive unprecedented levels in excess of 300 millimetres," the World Health Organization warned on Monday.

Earlier this month, the United Nations warned that $4.9 million was urgently needed to scale up the emergency response to extreme weather in war-torn Yemen.

Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of seasonal rains in the Yemeni highlands, much of which are controlled by the Huthi rebels.

A decade of war with the internationally recognised government propped up by a Saudi-led coalition has ravaged healthcare infrastructure and left millions dependent on international aid.

