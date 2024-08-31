Pashinyan's Statements Contradicting Azerbaijan-Armenia Normalization Process Are Regrettable: MFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
It is regrettable that the Prime Minister of Armenia made a
series of statements at the press conference held on August 31 that
contradict the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and the
efforts to ensure peace and security in the region.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijan Foreign
Ministry's spokesperson Aykhan Hajizade said in the ministry's
statement regarding the views expressed by the Prime Minister of
Armenia against Azerbaijan at the press conference.
"Allegations that there are territorial claims against Armenia
in the Constitutional Act of Azerbaijan are completely false. In
this matter, the attempt to create parallelism and equality between
the Constitution of Azerbaijan and the Constitution of Armenia is
unacceptable. None of the international partners accept this
argument of Armenia, and everyone knows that it is frivolous.
Unlike the Constitution of Armenia, the Constitutional Act on State
Independence of 1991 and the Declaration of Independence of 1918
referenced in the Constitution of Azerbaijan do not contain any
territorial claims against Armenia. Which territories were part of
Azerbaijan during the First Republic of Azerbaijan and when they
joined Armenia are historical facts and these facts cannot be
denied. This does not mean that there are any territorial claims
against Armenia in Azerbaijani legislation.
It is also completely unreasonable for the Armenian side to
state that the territorial claim in the Constitution of this
country is harmless, noting the provision in the draft peace
agreement that "no party can refer to its domestic legislation for
failure to fulfill its obligations under the peace agreement." We
note once again that it is a well-known fact that no international
agreement is superior to the Constitution.
That is why, no matter in what form the Armenian side intends to
sign the "peace agreement" project, the main condition for signing
a real and lasting peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia
is ending the ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan, which
have been established in numerous legal and political documents of
Armenia along with its Constitution, which clearly refers to the
Act of Independence of Armenia, which calls for the "unification of
Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh".
At the same time, the allegations made by the Prime Minister
when justifying Armenia's mass armament efforts do not reflect the
truth in any case. First of all, let's note that it is not
difficult to understand how it threatens regional peace and
security given that for nearly 30 years, Armenia the country that
has occupied Azerbaijan's territories in violation of the norms and
principles of international law, the UN Charter, and the Alma-Ata
Declaration, and taking into account the existence of territorial
claims against its neighbors.
The fact that the Armenian side allegedly stated that
Azerbaijan's military budget is 14-15 percent of the country's
gross domestic product (GDP), which is much more than Armenia's,
completely contradicts the information released by the relevant
international organizations about the military budget, and this
figure is repeatedly exaggerated. In addition, the increase of
Armenia's military expenditures by 46 percent compared to last year
is another indicator that proves the militarization of Armenia. At
the same time, the claim made by the Armenian PM that Azerbaijan
allegedly bought weapons from Italy does not reflect the truth.
Looking at the position of the prime minister regarding the
Minsk Group, it is clear that the Armenian side's attempts to
restore the institution, which is a remnant of the past conflict,
demonstrate the existence of this country's hidden agenda against
Azerbaijan.
The logic of the prime minister of Armenia that these problems
can be ignored shows that this country is not interested in lasting
peace and is only trying to keep this situation as a backup option
to start aggression against Azerbaijan again in the future.
In order to prove that it is serious about the peace process,
Armenia should refrain from contradictory statements and
provocative steps, and show that it respects the norms and
principles of international law with its actions and at the same
time with real steps.
MENAFN31082024000195011045ID1108622682
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.