Russians Shell Nikopol With Artillery And Drones: Gas Stations, Private Households Damaged
8/31/2024 3:10:13 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, the Russians shelled Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones damaging two gas stations, three private households and an outbuilding.
Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on facebook , Ukrinform saw.
"Throughout the day, the enemy hit Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones and dropped munition from UAVs. The communities of Nikopol, Chervonohrihorivka and Marganets were affected," the message says.
As noted, two gas stations were damaged by the shelling.
Besides, according to updated information, three private households and an outbuilding were damaged in the area.
People were not injured.
As reported earlier, the Russians carried out an airstrike on the outskirts of Sumy – the aftermath is being estimated.
