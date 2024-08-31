Update On Russian Attack On Kharkiv: Six Dead, 99 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of from the Russian attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv on August 30 has increased to 99 people.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"As of 19:30, injury toll has increased to 99 people. A 48-year-old woman who was injured as a result of the enemy's in Kyiv district, Kharkiv, on August 30 sought medical help," the message says.

The Prosecutor's Office noted that the victim got a blast injury while staying in her apartment which is located near the epicenter of the strike.

As reported, on August 30, the Russians launched FAB-500 aerial bombs at five locations in the Industrialnyi, Slobidskyi districts and in the central part of Kharkiv. As many as 82 apartment buildings and 11 private households, three administrative buildings, two educational institutions, 47 retail establishments, 57 cars, two warehouses, 10 garages and company premises sustained damage.

Day of mourning declared in

The earlier report said that six people died, including a 14-year-old girl, 97 people were injured, including 22 minors. The condition of five children is satisfactory, while the condition of a 17-year-old girl is severe.