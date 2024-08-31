Gujarat Floods: Foreign Tourists Enjoy Ride On Bulldozer Amid Vadodara Deluge; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid the severe flooding in Vadodara, Gujarat, a of foreigners touring the city on a bulldozer has captured widespread attention online. The video, which has gone viral, shows the unusual form of sightseeing during the city's flood crisis, highlighting the dramatic conditions caused by the swollen Vishwamitri River.

Vadodara is beginning to recover as floodwaters recede from most areas, following torrential rains that have caused significant disruptions. The Vishwamitri River, which surged to a peak level of 37 feet-12 feet above the danger mark-has now fallen to 31 feet, according to the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC). The reduction in water level comes after the closure of gates at the Ajwa Dam, which had contributed to the river's rise.

The floods have had a devastating impact, claiming 26 lives over the past four days and forcing the evacuation of approximately 17,800 residents from affected areas. Despite the progress in water levels, some pockets of Vadodara remain inundated and facing power outages.

Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, visited the city to oversee relief efforts and assess the ongoing situation. He reported that efforts are underway to restore essential services, including drinking water and electricity. Fifty teams have been mobilized to repair and restore power infrastructure, which had been shut down as a precaution during the flood.

As Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to visit Vadodara to review the situation, the state government plans to conduct a survey to assess the damages and determine compensation for affected residents. The authorities have also deployed cleaning equipment and disinfectants to address post-flood sanitation issues.

Amid the crisis, local politicians faced criticism from residents during their visits to affected areas. Videos circulating on social media show citizens expressing frustration with local leaders, accusing them of being absent during the height of the flood and only appearing for photo opportunities.