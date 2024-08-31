Products from Food Waste Market Size, Industry Trends | Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Products from Food Waste Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Products from Food Waste Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Products from Food Waste?



The global products from food waste market was valued at US$ 8.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period and reach US$ 13.53 Bn in 2032.



What are Products from Food Waste Market?



Products from food waste are items developed by converting discarded or surplus food into valuable resources. These products can range from compost and animal feed to bioenergy and innovative new food items such as snacks or drinks. This process helps mitigate environmental impact, reduce waste, and promote sustainability by turning food waste into useful resources. It supports a circular economy by transforming waste into beneficial products, contributing to environmental conservation, resource efficiency, and tackling the global issue of food waste.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Products from Food Waste Market industry?



The products from food waste market growth are driven by various factors and trends. The market for products derived from food waste is growing rapidly as both industries and consumers increasingly prioritize sustainable solutions to combat food waste. This sector encompasses a variety of products, including compost, animal feed, bioenergy, and repurposed food items, all made from surplus or discarded food materials. Fueled by a heightened emphasis on environmental sustainability, resource efficiency, and waste reduction, the market benefits from advancements in waste-to-resource technologies and increased awareness of the advantages of minimizing food waste. This growth highlights a broader commitment to transforming waste into valuable resources, conserving environmental assets, and reducing ecological impact. Hence, all these factors contribute to products from food waste market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Source

• Mangoes

• Apples

• Grapes

• Citrus Fruits

• Carrots

• Beetroot

• Berries

• Others



By By-products

• Bagasse

• Peels

• Trimmings

• Stems

• Shells

• Bran

• Seeds



By Application

• Food Processing

• Beverage Processing

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

• Animal Feed

• Others



By End-User

• Industrial

• Agriculture

• Food Industry

• Others



By Region



North America

• United States

• Canada



Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Benelux

• Nordic

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• ASEAN

• Australia & New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina



Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• United Arab Emirates

• Israel

• Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



• Aeropowder

• Bio-bean Ltd.

• Circular Systems S.P.C.

• Fruitcycle

• GroCycle

• Jrink Juicery

• Misfit Foods

• ReGrained, LLC

• Rise Products

• Rubies in the Rubble

• Snact Ltd.

• Toast Ale Ltd.

• ÄIO

• Bake Me Healthy

• Northstar Recycling Company, LLC



