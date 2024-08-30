Egypt Refutes Reports Of Knife Attack At Taba Hotel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- A senior Egyptian official considered as null and void the allegations of Israeli that Israeli tourists were stabbed at a hotel in Taba resort in South Sinai Governorate, northeast Egypt.

"What happened was that a fight broke out between a staffer of the hotel and tourists who tried to get services free of charge," Cairo News TV quoted the official as saying on Friday under anonymity.

The staffer was wounded seriously while three of his colleagues and three tourists sustained moderate injuries," the source added.

The wounded persons were rushed to nearby hospital while security serviced opened probe into the incident, according to the report. (end)

