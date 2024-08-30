Iranian, Jordanian Fms Discuss Gaza, Bilateral Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- Iran's Foreign Abbas Araghchi spoke with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on the latest developments of the situation in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the bilateral relations.

During a phone conversation, initiated by Al-Safadi on Friday, Araghchi expressed Tehran's desire to engage in substantive talks with Amman on a range of bilateral, regional and international issues, according to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Iranian minister urged the international community to apply pressures on the Israeli occupation authorities to halt the ongoing genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories and ensure safe delivery of relief assistance to the Palestinian people.

He stated Iran's support to any position the Palestinian resistance groups might take regarding the current conflict.

On his part, Safadi expressed concern over the escalating conflict in the occupied territories, noting that halting Israeli aggression on Gaza is the key to avoiding a regional war. (end)

