Knowledge Sharing Essential For Collective Growth, Says Grenada’S PM

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (DPI) – As the 25-member trade delegation explores partnerships with local private sector collaboration and knowledge sharing are essential for individual and collective growth, and necessary in driving sustainable economic progress and development within the Caribbean region.

The statement was emphasised by Grenada's prime minister, Dickon Mitchell, delivering remarks at the first Pure Grenada spearheaded by the Grenada Authority (GTA) in partnership with Guyana's Private Sector Commission (PSC).

The trade mission held at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown, on Thursday, concludes on August 30.

A 25-member trade delegation from the Caribbean Island is currently in Guyana, exploring avenues to capitalise on opportunities in agriculture, tourism and trade among other lucrative industries.

At the opening ceremony, the Grenadian prime minister emphasised the need to invest in education, which he believes fosters a deep understanding of shared assets and resources within the Caribbean region.

“Education doesn't mean formal schooling; education means learning about who we are as a people. Understanding the assets and resources that we have been blessed with, investing in research, development, and technology, and communicating with each other and sharing...As a region, if we are going to grow both individually and collectively, it is vital that we get to know, understand, and learn about each other,” PM Mitchell underscored.

He also discussed the importance of addressing logistical challenges and trade patterns to ensure food security and economic sustainability, particularly in global events like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister acknowledged the significance of small and medium-sized enterprises and encouraged a shift in perspective towards recognising their value and potential for success.

He called for continued support for agriculture and a focus on resilience, innovation, and strong values for economic growth and development in the Caribbean region.

Meanwhile, Grenada's minister of economic development, planning, tourism, ICT, creative economy, agriculture and lands, fisheries and cooperatives, Lennox Andrews, underscored the importance of the trade mission, particularly in the agriculture sector.

“We aim to establish mutually beneficial agreements that will contribute to the growth and diversification of our agricultural sectors and that can bring benefits to the man on the street ... Grenada is well known for its spices. We have the best cocoa in the world. We have our nutmeg and mace. And all of these are available for export here to Guyana,” he stated.

