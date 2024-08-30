NAUTISTE INTRODUCES“AMERICAN PIE” TO THEIR FLEET

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Private Yacht Concierge Showcases Another Fun, Vibrant and Vintage Gem on the DC Waterways

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nautiste , the premier provider of curated yacht experiences on the Potomac River, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its fleet: "American Pie," a 1985 31' Chris Craft 315 Commander. This classic vessel, meticulously restored and modernized, aims to redefine boat rides in the nation's capital, offering a fresh and fun alternative to the typical waterway excursion.With a name that evokes nostalgia and whimsy, "American Pie" promises an unforgettable experience on the water. The 1985 Chris Craft 315 Commander, delicately refurbished to blend vintage charm with contemporary amenities, is designed to accommodate up to six guests, offering an aesthetically driven experience on the Potomac-ideal for private outings or leisurely cruises.Key features of "American Pie" include:- Vintage Charm: Retro styling and modern comforts combine to evoke the timeless allure of a 1985 Chris Craft vessel.- Intimate Setting: This vessel accommodates up to six guests, providing an exclusive experience for private outings with family and friends.- Lively Atmosphere: Designed to be fun and vibrant, this vessel features colorful décor and a party-ready vibe.- Versatile Occasions: Serving as a perfect backdrop for a variety of events, "American Pie" allows guests to enjoy panoramic views of iconic DC landmarks while cruising in style."American Pie" is more than just a boat; it's a floating celebration of all things fun and fabulous. From the vibrant decor to the lively atmosphere, every detail has been carefully crafted to ensure guests have an exceptional experience. Whether soaking up the sun on the spacious deck, enjoying a refreshing drink, or dancing to favorite tunes, "American Pie" guarantees a good time.Each Nautiste vessel is designed to provide a tailored experience, and "American Pie" epitomizes this goal, offering an exclusive and bespoke adventure on the water. With cruises available for up to six people starting at $1,200 for a 3-hour captained experience, Nautiste invites individuals to create unforgettable memories on the Potomac aboard "American Pie.""We are beyond excited to introduce 'American Pie' to our fleet," said Hannah Puckett, owner and founder of Nautiste. "This boat embodies everything we love about boating – the joy, the freedom, and the fun. It's the perfect vessel for anyone looking to create unforgettable memories on the Potomac."For more details or to reserve your spot, visit or call (202) 417-8449.###About NautisteNautiste specializes in designing intimate, full-service experiences aboard its fleet of private yachts, transforming vessels into the most unique gathering venues in DC. Nautiste creates unique experiences befitting the spirit and character of each vessel and has become the go-to for those seeking to entertain, celebrate, or simply relax in a setting of unrivaled hospitality. Nautiste is committed to excellence and a passion for creating memorable moments, delivering unparalleled service and unforgettable adventures on the Potomac River. Their fleet also includes vintage yachts such as Patriot and Independence, which showcase historic elegance blended with modern luxury.

