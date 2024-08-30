DBIA Announces 2024 Project/Team National Awards Of Merit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
DBIA is shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time.
Specialty Awards will be announced Nov. 7 at Design-Build conference & Expo, Dallas, TX
As design-build approaches nearly half of all construction spending, we continue to see extraordinary projects that raise the bar for design-build teams across the country.”
- Lisa Washington, CEO, DBIAWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is pleased to announce the 2024 National Design-Build Project/Team Award Winners. Sixty-three projects from across the U.S. –– and one in Antarctica –– were submitted for consideration across ten categories. Submissions were evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry experts. Merit Award winners will now compete for a National Award of Excellence,“Best of” categories and Project of the Year.
“As design-build approaches nearly half of all construction spending, we continue to see extraordinary projects that raise the bar for design-build teams across the country, pushing the limits of high performance and optimizing triple-bottom line success,” DBIA Executive Director/CEO Lisa Washington, CAE, said.
Merit winners will be recognized and additional winners announced at DBIA's Design-Build Conference & Expo Awards Ceremony Nov. 7, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. CT, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas.
AVIATION
Nashville International Airport Terminal Lobby and International Arrivals Facility (Nashville, TN)
CIVIC/ASSEMBLY
Colorado Convention Center (CCC) Expansion (Denver, CO)
Millbrae Recreation Center (Millbrae, CA)
COMMERCIAL/OFFICE BUILDINGS
General Motors Design Studio (Warren, MI)
One Platte (Denver, CO)
Wake Technical Community College, Central Energy Plant, Site Work and Infrastructure (Wendell, NC)
EDUCATION FACILITIES
Applied Research Building (Tucson, AZ)
Prince George's County Public Schools (Prince George's County, MD)
University of California, Irvine Verano 8 Graduate Student Housing (Irvine, CA)
Federal/State/County/Municipal
County of San Diego Southeastern Live Well Center (San Diego, CA)
Queens Borough Hall Municipal Garage and Community Space (Queens/Kew Gardens, NY)
HEALTHCARE FACILITIES
Grady Memorial Hospital Bed Expansion (Atlanta, GA)
INDUSTRIAL/PROCESS/RESEARCH FACILITIES
Holt Watters Field Camp (Livingston Island, Antarctica)
NREL Research and Innovation Laboratory (RAIL) (Golden, CO)
Santa Monica City Yards Modernization (Santa Monica, CA)
REHABILITATION/RENOVATION/RESTORATION
Large Diameter Sewer Rehabilitation Project (Louisville, KY)
Replacement of Tower Elevators & Misc. Rehab at the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge (MP-09) (Brooklyn, NY)
TRANSPORTATION
Central 70 Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (Denver, CO)
Fern Hollow Bridge Emergency Replacement Project (Pittsburgh, PA)
Hwy 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls (Zumbrota and Cannon Falls, MN)
I-270 North Design-Build (St. Louis, MO)
WATER/WASTEWATER
Cornish Creek Water Treatment Plant and Water Supply Facilities Improvements (Covington, GA)
Headworks Facility at the San José-Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility (San José, CA)
Regional Surface Water Supply Project (Hughson, CA)
Yadkin Region Water Supply Project – Raw Water Infrastructure (Norwood, NC)
A full list of project winners, including photos and descriptions of each project, can be found at DBIA's Project/Team Awards page .
