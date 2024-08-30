Azerbaijani, Kazakh Reps Of Communication Administrations Mull Prospects Of Setting Coordination Work
Date
8/30/2024 10:09:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A meeting was held in Baku between representatives of the
Ministry of Digital Development and transport of Azerbaijan and the
Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry
of Kazakhstan regarding the coordination of terrestrial service
frequencies.
During the meeting, in accordance with the relevant Decree of
the President of Azerbaijan dated July 24, 2023 on the allocation
of funds for the expansion of the radio broadcasting Network in the
country, the uninterrupted operation of FM Radio broadcasting
stations installed in Baku city and the northern region and planned
to be installed in the near future coordination work with
Kazakhstan was discussed.
Also, discussions were held on the coordination of frequencies
of DAB+ standard digital radio broadcasting stations installed in
Baku and to be installed in the northern region in connection with
the transition to DAB+ standard digital radio broadcasting approved
by the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated
October 7, 2023 No. 818s. At the request of Kazakh experts,
experience was exchanged on digital radio broadcasting in Baku.
During the meeting, relevant technical agreements were reached
regarding the introduction of new generation mobile communication
services in the 700 MHs and 800 MHs frequency bands.
In addition to the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport, the specialists of the Agency for Information
Communication Technologies, the State Radio Frequencies Department,
and "Teleradio" PU participated in the coordination meeting.
MENAFN30082024000195011045ID1108619749
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.