Azerbaijani, Kazakh Reps Of Communication Administrations Mull Prospects Of Setting Coordination Work

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting was held in Baku between representatives of the Ministry of Digital Development and of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan regarding the coordination of terrestrial service frequencies.

During the meeting, in accordance with the relevant Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated July 24, 2023 on the allocation of funds for the expansion of the broadcasting in the country, the uninterrupted operation of FM broadcasting stations installed in Baku city and the northern region and planned to be installed in the near future coordination work with Kazakhstan was discussed.

Also, discussions were held on the coordination of frequencies of DAB+ standard digital radio broadcasting stations installed in Baku and to be installed in the northern region in connection with the transition to DAB+ standard digital radio broadcasting approved by the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated October 7, 2023 No. 818s. At the request of Kazakh experts, experience was exchanged on digital radio broadcasting in Baku.

During the meeting, relevant technical agreements were reached regarding the introduction of new generation mobile communication services in the 700 MHs and 800 MHs frequency bands.

In addition to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the specialists of the Agency for Information Communication Technologies, the State Radio Frequencies Department, and "Teleradio" PU participated in the coordination meeting.