Ukrainian Energy Officials Discuss With U.S. Delegation Situation Of Country's Power System

Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Andarak held a meeting with the staff of the U.S. Congress and director of the Eurasia Center at the Atlantic Council, John Herbst, discussing the situation in the energy system after Russia's massive missile and drone attacks.

That's according to the Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"During the meeting, the Ukrainian side informed the American delegation in detail of the situation in the Ukrainian energy system following massive on civil energy infrastructure and the challenges that the energy sector is facing in this regard," the report reads.

It is noted that the key task at the moment is to quickly restore infrastructure that has been damaged, develop distributed power generation across the country, ensure backup power sources at critical facilities, and strengthen the physical protection of energy infrastructure facilities. At the same time, Andаrak emphasized the importance of international support for preparing and ensuring a stable heating season.

In turn, Herbst noted that such meetings are extremely useful, as they allow staff members of the U.S. Congress to better understand the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian energy sector and promptly convey that information to the members of Congress.

As reported earlier, the Japanese government will consider the possibility of increasing and pacing up the supply of energy equipment to Ukraine in the wake of the latest Russian attacks.