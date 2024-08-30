Global Fishing Nets And Aquaculture Cages Market Size To Worth USD 4.27 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.66%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Size was Valued at USD 2.98 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 4.27 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Magnum Polymer, Siang May Pte Ltd., Nitto Seimo, Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting, Memphis Net and Twine, Siang May, Viet AU, Brunsonnet and Supply, Miller Net Company, Naguara Net, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., Tufropes Pvt Ltd., Sagar Aquaculture Private Limited., Officine Maccaferri Spa, Other key vendors.

New York, United States, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.98 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.27 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.66% during the projected period.







Get a Sample PDF Brochure :

Fishing net mesh structures are made from synthetic fibers or natural materials like cotton and nylon, which are woven or knotted combined. They come in a variety of sizes and forms, including cast, trawl, seine, and gill nets. Aquaculture cages are floating or submerged cages made of netting or mesh materials that are placed in controlled environments such as ponds, lakes, rivers, or oceans to store and raise fish, shellfish, and other aquatic species. Fishing nets are a cost-effective and efficient way to catch a variety of fish species. The increasing population is driving the demand for fish products. An increase in the market for seafood products can result in a greater requirement for fishing nets and cages used in aquaculture. A few factors that could lead to an increase in the market are rising consumer health consciousness and disposable income. The market growth pattern has been significantly impacted by the development of synthetic fibers for manufacturing, the growing public awareness of the need for efficient fishing gear, and the growing popularity of fishing equipment. However, the costly initial expenses of building nets for fishing and aquaculture are expected to restrict growth in the market. Moreover, the complex production process will restrict market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 100 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages), By Application (Marine Water and Inland Water), By End User (Individual Use and Commercial Use), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

Buy Now Full Report:

The fishing nets segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global fishing nets and aquaculture cages market during the projected timeframe.

Based on product type, the global fishing nets and aquaculture cages market is divided into fishing nets and aquaculture cages. Among these, the fishing nets segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global fishing nets and aquaculture cages market during the projected timeframe. The term "fishing net" refers to the rise in fishing operations for both food and commercial purposes.

The marine water segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global fishing nets and aquaculture cages market during the estimated period.

Based on application, the global fishing nets and aquaculture cages market is divided into marine water and inland water. Among these, the marine water segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global fishing nets and aquaculture cages market during the estimated period. The increase of brackish water areas, underutilized water bodies, and other appropriate spots along the expansive coastlines of South Asian countries is supporting the development of the marine water segment.

The commercial use segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global fishing nets and aquaculture cages market during the projected timeframe.

Based on end user, the global fishing nets and aquaculture cages market is divided into individual use and commercial use. Among these, the commercial use segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global fishing nets and aquaculture cages market during the projected timeframe. Fishing is becoming a more desirable career option, thus the commercial use market is going to make the most money.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global fishing nets and aquaculture cages market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global fishing nets and aquaculture cages market over the forecast period. Due to the perfect water quality in the Asia Pacific region, fish and other aquatic species are known to grow in India. Using estimations from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the region produced over 89% of all fisheries and aquaculture products worldwide.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global fishing nets and aquaculture cages market during the projected timeframe. In North America, the market for fishing operations is expanding organically, and the number of people who eat fish is also gradually increasing, which benefits the worldwide market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global fishing nets and aquaculture cages market include Magnum Polymer, Siang May Pte Ltd., Nitto Seimo, Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting, Memphis Net and Twine, Siang May, Viet AU, Brunsonnet and Supply, Miller Net Company, Naguara Net, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., Tufropes Pvt Ltd., Sagar Aquaculture Private Limited., Officine Maccaferri Spa, and Other key vendors.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In October 2022, To increase productivity and cut expenses, Brunson Net and Supply invested in automated manufacturing techniques. To extend the life of their products, they also launched new fishing net repair and maintenance services.

Key Target Audience



Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting And Research Firm

Venture capitalists Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global fishing nets and aquaculture cages market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market, By Product Type



Fishing Nets Aquaculture Cages

Global Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market, By Application



Marine Water Inland Water

Global Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market, By End User



Individual Use Commercial Use

Global Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Pregnancy Pillow Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (J Shaped, U Shaped, C Shaped, Others), By Material Type (Polyester Fiberfill, Organic Filling, Memory Foam), By End-User (Commercial, Residential, Hospitals, Maternity Homes), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Plug-In, Semi Plug-In, Remote), By Design (Vertical, Horizontal, Hybrid), By Application (Retail Stores, Restaurants & Hotels, Others), By End-Users (Supermarkets, convenience stores), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Wearable Solar Technology Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solar Cell, Supercapacitors, Solar Panels, Sensors, Others), By Application (Smart watches, Headsets, Fitness Trackers, Smart Glasses, Smart Clothes & Fabrics, Footwear, Others), By End-use (Medical & Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Textiles, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Hand Wash Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Ordinary Hand Wash, Waterless Hand Wash), By End-User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacy Stores, Supermarket/ Hypermarket, E-commerce, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter