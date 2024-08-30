Azerbaijan Represented At Moscow Int'l Film Week

Azerbaijan has been represented at Moscow International Film Week, organized by the Creative Industries Agency of the Russian Federation, Azernews reports citing the Culture .

The event brought together representatives from various countries including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, USA, India, China, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and the UAE.

Rashad Azizov, head of the Creative Industries and Digital Development Department, represented the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the event. He participated in a panel discussion focused on the "Creative Economy" and highlighted Azerbaijan's strategic development of Cultural and Creative Industries through various grants and educational initiatives.

Azizov emphasized that these grant and educational programs, along with the activities of the Creative Center that supports young startups, are key to enhancing the country's role in the creative sector and improving its global standing. He also engaged in discussions with representatives from the creative industries of multiple countries during the event.

The inaugural Moscow Film Week provided participants with the opportunity to explore leading projects from different countries within the creative industry. Film commission representatives, industry executives, and experts from 25 different nations attended the event.

This initiative is noteworthy as it serves as an effective platform for fostering connections between the international film community and leaders within the Russian film industry.

Around 300 films were screened across approximately 100 venues throughout Moscow as part of the event.

Attendees also enjoyed spectacular concerts and took part in master classes, thematic games, and meet-and-greets with actors and directors.

Moreover, film tours of Moscow's film studios and iconic film locations were organized within Moscow International Film Week.

