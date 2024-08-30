Azerbaijan Represented At Moscow Int'l Film Week

Azerbaijan has been represented at Moscow International Film
Week, organized by the Creative Industries Agency of the Russian
Federation, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry .
The event brought together representatives from various
countries including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, USA, India, China, South
Korea, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and the UAE.
Rashad Azizov, head of the Creative Industries and Digital
Development Department, represented the Ministry of Culture of the
Republic of Azerbaijan at the event. He participated in a panel
discussion focused on the "Creative Economy" and highlighted
Azerbaijan's strategic development of Cultural and Creative
Industries through various grants and educational initiatives.
Azizov emphasized that these grant and educational programs,
along with the activities of the Creative Center that supports
young startups, are key to enhancing the country's role in the
creative sector and improving its global standing. He also engaged
in discussions with representatives from the creative industries of
multiple countries during the event.
The inaugural Moscow Film Week provided participants with the
opportunity to explore leading projects from different countries
within the creative industry. Film commission representatives,
industry executives, and experts from 25 different nations attended
the event.
This initiative is noteworthy as it serves as an effective
platform for fostering connections between the international film
community and leaders within the Russian film industry.
Around 300 films were screened across approximately 100 venues
throughout Moscow as part of the event.
Attendees also enjoyed spectacular concerts and took part in
master classes, thematic games, and meet-and-greets with actors and
directors.
Moreover, film tours of Moscow's film studios and iconic film
locations were organized within Moscow International Film Week.
