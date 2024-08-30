Japan To Look Into Increasing, Pacing Up Supplies Of Energy Equipment To Ukraine
Date
8/30/2024 3:08:58 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Japanese government will explore the options of increasing and speeding up the supply of energy equipment required by Ukraine, said Japan's Ambassador Matsuda Kuninori.
That's according to the Ministry of Energy , Ukrinform reports.
Energy Minister German Galushchenko discussed with the Japanese ambassador urgent issues of energy security and priority areas of partnership assistance against amid Russia's devastating attacks on energy infrastructure.
Galushchenko briefed the Japanese diplomat on the situation of the energy system after one of the largest combined attacks by Russia on Ukraine's energy facilities.
Read also: JETRO
's representative office opening in Ukrain
The head of the Ministry added that once again, thanks to the professional and coordinated action by energy repair teams, the worst-case scenario was avoided and the integrity of the power system was preserved.
Galushchenko also informed the ambassador of the urgent needs for the protection of energy facilities and restoration of those destroyed by Russia.
The Japanese ambassador expressed his sincere condolences to the people of Ukraine in the wake of the brutal attacks by Russia and strongly condemned the barbaric shelling of energy facilities.
He emphasized that Japan would do everything possible to provide Ukrainians with all critical equipment required ahead of the next heating season.
Read also:
Chernyshov, Fico discuss cooperation to strengthen energy
security
The ambassador noted that the Japanese government would consider the possibility of increasing and speeding up equipment supplies.
"We are grateful to Japan for consistent support of Ukraine and help in restoring energy infrastructure destroyed by Russia," Galushchenko said.
Read also:
Part of money from frozen Russian assets to be used to prepare Ukraine for winter - EU envoy
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine completed the registration of the representative office of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Ukraine.
MENAFN30082024000193011044ID1108618398
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.