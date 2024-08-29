'Festivals' Season 1 Now Streaming On SBS On Demand In Australia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Emmy®-winning series Festivals is now streaming on SBS On Demand in Australia, following a successful run on Discovery Asia and RAI TV Italy.

- Jaswant Dev ShresthaHOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Heights Entertainment is excited to announce that the Emmy®-winning documentary series Festivals is now available for streaming on SBS On Demand in Australia. This follows a successful run on Discovery Asia, Thai PBS, and RAI TV in Italy. Australian viewers can now access all five episodes of the acclaimed series Festivals, which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Nepal through its vibrant and diverse festivals.Festivals Season 1 offers an immersive exploration of Nepal's most cherished celebrations, capturing the essence of the country's religious myths, traditions, and cultural diversity. The five episodes now streaming on SBS On Demand include:Episode 1 - Festival of Tihar (Diwali)A celebration of the bond between humans and animals, Tihar (Diwali) is a five-day cultural event where crows, dogs, cows, oxen, and brothers are worshiped, each on a specific day, symbolizing protection, loyalty, and prosperity.Episode 2 - Festival of DashainCelebrating the triumph of the Mother Goddess Durga over evil, Dashain is the longest festival observed by the Nepalese. Spanning 15 days in September or early October, it is a time when families come together to share blessings, feast, and partake in rituals that have been passed down through generations.Episode 3 - Saraswati PujaChildren receive their first lessons in writing and reading, as it is believed that the Goddess of Knowledge, Saraswati, will bless them to excel in school. This day is also considered the most auspicious time to begin learning new things, marking a fresh start filled with hope and promise.Episode 4 - Maha Shiva RatriHundreds of thousands of people from Nepal and abroad gather for this sacred event, where holy men transform themselves into living gods. Married women diligently perform rituals to appease Lord Shiva, seeking his blessings for their husband's long life and success. Meanwhile, single girls pray with the hope of finding a life partner as devoted and powerful as Shiva himself.Episode 5 - Gai JatraFor centuries, Gai Jatra has been a tradition dedicated to honoring family members who passed away in the past year. Instead of mourning, the festival transforms grief into joy, with bright-colored costumes, painted faces, masks, and loud music filling the streets. It's a time when people turn their sadness and tears into laughter, celebrating the lives of the deceased with vibrant, communal festivities."We are delighted to bring Festivals to Australian audiences through SBS On Demand," said Jaswant Dev Shrestha , the creator of the series. "Each episode offers a window into the spiritual and cultural life of Nepal, a country whose traditions are both ancient and dynamic. I hope viewers in Australia will find inspiration and joy in these stories."The series has already garnered international acclaim, earning Jaswant Dev Shrestha the prestigious Emmy Award and making him the first Nepali to receive this honor. Festivals has been praised for its stunning cinematography, in-depth storytelling, and commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of Nepal.About Creative Heights Entertainment: Founded in 2010 in Los Angeles, California, Creative Heights Entertainment embodies the power of independent storytelling. As an Emmy-winning production company, CHE has carved a niche within Hollywood's competitive landscape by focusing on culturally rich narratives.About SBS On Demand: SBS On Demand is Australia's leading free video streaming service, offering a diverse range of content, including movies, documentaries, and TV series from around the world. SBS On Demand is committed to providing Australian audiences with access to high-quality content that reflects a wide range of perspectives and experiences.

