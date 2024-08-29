Penfed Credit Union Successfully Completes Second Auto Loan Securitization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Securitization leveraged to further strengthen credit union through diversified funding, increased liquidity and net worth

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PenFed Credit Union , the nation's second-largest credit union, today announced the closing of its second prime auto loan securitization offering PenFed Auto Receivables Owner Trust 2024-A (PNFED 2024-A). The transaction issued $447,400,000 of fixed-rate, amortizing asset-backed notes backed by prime auto loans.

"PenFed is proud to announce our second auto loan securitization," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO James Schenck. "This second securitization diversifies funding, increases liquidity and strengthens net worth."

The securitization is a private placement offering, which in

the United States

is offered only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A. The asset-backed notes were offered in four senior and three subordinate tranches of notes and rated by S&P and Fitch.

"PenFed is pleased this auto loan securitization offering was very well received by the market," said PenFed Credit Union CFO and EVP,

Sarah Heintzman. "We plan to continue leveraging securitization as a tool to help us serve our members by diversifying liquidity and funding options."

PenFed has the second-largest consumer loan portfolio among all credit unions across auto, personal, student, consumer loans and credit cards. PenFed also possesses one of the largest auto loan portfolios among federal credit unions, with originations across all 50 states and

Puerto Rico. PNFED 2024-A introduced auto loans issued in Puerto Rico as part of the collateral pool for this transaction.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the structuring lead

of the transaction and Mizuho Securities USA LLC, acted as joint lead with Roberts & Ryan, Inc as the co-manager on the transaction.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with over

$33.5 billion

in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender.

