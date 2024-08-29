EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

BIRKENSTOCK REPORTS RECORD THIRD QUARTER REVENUE, UP 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, DRIVEN BY CONTINUED STRONG AND GROWING CONSUMER DEMAND

BIRKENSTOCK REPORTS RECORD THIRD QUARTER REVENUE, UP 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, DRIVEN BY CONTINUED STRONG AND GROWING CONSUMER DEMAND Birkenstock Holding plc (“BIRKENSTOCK”, the“Company” or“we”, NYSE: BIRK) today announces financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, ended June 30, 2024. The Company reports record third quarter 2024 revenue and year-over-year growth of 19% on a reported and constant currency basis, driven by continued strong and growing consumer demand for its products across all segments, channels and categories. Financial highlights for the fiscal third quarter 2024 ended June 30, 2024, (compared to the fiscal third quarter 2023 ended June 30, 2023, unless otherwise stated):

Revenue of EUR 565 million, an increase of 19% on a reported basis and constant currency basis

Strong double-digit revenue growth across all segments including revenue growth of 15% in the Americas, 19% in Europe and 41% in APMA on a constant currency basis

DTC revenue growth of 14% and B2B revenue growth of 23% on a constant currency basis

Gross profit margin of 59.5%, down 220 basis points from 61.7% due to the temporary impact of production capacity expansion combined with the increase in B2B share compared to a year ago

Net profit of EUR 75 million, up 18% from EUR 63 million; EPS of EUR 0.40, up 15% from EUR 0.35

Adjusted Net profit of EUR 92 million, up 14%, and Adjusted EPS of EUR 0.49, up 11%

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 186 million, up 15% year-over-year; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.0%, down 140 basis points from 34.4% a year ago, the majority of which related to the temporary Gross profit margin impact of production capacity expansion, incremental public company costs and investments in retail expansion, partially offset by an increase in B2B share compared to a year ago

Cash flows from operating activities of EUR 281 million, compared to EUR 237 million a year ago, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 2.1x LTM EBITDA as of June 30, 2024 Confirming fiscal 2024 guidance for revenue growth for 20% in constant currency and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30-30.5%. Oliver Reichert, CEO of BIRKENSTOCK Group and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company:“Our results for the third quarter of 2024 once again demonstrate the strength of our business model and our ability to achieve the growth and profitability goals we set out for you during our IPO and recent secondary offering roadshow. We achieved the highest quarterly revenue in our history, driven by unbreakable and growing demand across all segments, channels and categories. As a Superbrand we are gaining the attention of our key retail partners and their consumers, who are becoming increasingly selective and more intentional in their spending. They are also looking for more physical touch-points with the products. Our Q3 results demonstrate our ability to meet consumer demand and align with shopping patterns while maintaining our disciplined engineered distribution approach, which remains our guiding principle.

We remain confident in our ability to deliver on our medium to long-term objectives for mid-to-high teens revenue growth, gross profit margin of 60% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of over 30%.” Fiscal third quarter 2024 results demonstrate continued strong and growing consumer demand BIRKENSTOCK reports record third quarter revenue of EUR 565 million, up 19% compared to fiscal third quarter 2023 on a constant currency basis, continuing its track record of strong double-digit revenue growth. Top-line growth was the result of strong consumer demand supported by new production capacity and category expansion. Revenue growth benefited from increased sales of closed-toe silhouettes, which grew at over twice the brand average and closed-toe penetration increased 400 basis points year-over-year.

During the fiscal third quarter, BIRKENSTOCK saw strong growth across all segments and channels and continued to benefit from significant geographic expansion, increased usage occasions and distribution white space. The Company opened 7 new owned stores, bringing the total number of owned retail stores to 64. B2B revenue grew 23% year-over-year as wholesale demand, supported by strong sell-through, remains very high. Over 90% of B2B growth came from within existing doors as key retail partners continue to expand the breadth and depth of their BIRKENSTOCK offerings to meet growing consumer demand. DTC revenue grew 14% on a constant currency basis in the fiscal third quarter 2024 against a very strong fiscal third quarter 2023 (which grew 26% from the fiscal third quarter 2022), resulting in a DTC penetration rate of 40%.

Broad-based double-digit revenue growth across all segments and channels In the Americas, strong consumer momentum and demand for the brand continued to drive record sales in the fiscal third quarter of 2024. BIRKENSTOCK delivered constant currency revenue growth of 15% in the third quarter, supported by continued growth in both the B2B and DTC channels.

B2B growth was driven by over 25% growth in key department store partners, many of whom drove meaningful brand exposure with 250-year anniversary in-store highlight executions and allocated increased space in support of the initiatives.

In Europe, BIRKENSTOCK continues to see market-leading growth and share gains across the region. Revenue in Europe grew 19% on a constant currency basis, driven by strong demand in both the B2B and DTC channels. Better alignment with key retail partners led to increased orders and better sell-through performance throughout the region, with particular strength in France and Benelux, where distributor partners were recently phased out and replaced by healthy direct distribution.

In the APMA region, BIRKENSTOCK achieved revenue growth of 41% on a constant currency basis for the fiscal third quarter 2024, due to strong, emergent consumer demand throughout the region. The Company opened 4 new owned stores, including 3 in India and 1 in Japan, bringing the total in the APMA region to 23. Additionally, the Company added 10 new mono-brand partner stores. Investing in production capacity to meet consumer demand and expand footprint BIRKENSTOCK invested EUR 15 million in capital expenditures in the quarter, bringing the total year-to-date to EUR 50 million. As previously communicated, the ongoing capacity expansion, including the new Pasewalk production facility, provides the Company with the bandwidth and flexibility to expand its footprint into underpenetrated segments and categories. The Company estimates the temporary impact of this investment reduced gross profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin by 120 basis points in the third quarter. BIRKENSTOCK continues to have a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of EUR 404 million and net leverage of 2.1x as of June 30, 2024. On May 28, 2024, the Company announced its subsidiaries' refinancing of the existing term loans and the replacement of the undrawn ABL facility with a new revolving credit facility, including the repayment of approximately USD 50 million, which was completed on August 2, 2024.

The Company notified its lenders earlier this week of its intention to repay an additional USD 100 million on September 3, 2024. The Company remains committed to further deleveraging its balance sheet with free cash flow and has a stated target of 2x net leverage by the end of the calendar year. Financial outlook The Company confirms its fiscal 2024 guidance for revenue growth of approximately 19% on a reported basis and 20% on a constant currency basis and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30-30.5%. The Company reiterates its medium to long-term profitability objectives for Gross profit margin of approximately 60% and Adjusted EBITDA margin over 30%.

Conference call information BIRKENSTOCK will host a call to discuss fiscal third quarter 2024 results on August 29, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (1:00 p.m. British Summer Time). A webcast of the call will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at To join the phone line, please dial 1-888-506-0062 (US) or 1-973-528-0011 (International). The access code for the call is 344410. To access the phone line replay after the conclusion of the call, please dial 1-877-481-4010 (US) or 1-919-882-2331 (International). The access code for the replay is 50923. An archive of the webcast will also be available on BIRKENSTOCK's Investor Relations website.

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent Company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless ((super brand)) with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen"). Birkenstock Holding plc

Consolidated Statements of Profit (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information)





Nine months ended June 30,



Three months ended June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenue



1,348,926





1,117,368





564,758





473,195

Cost of sales



(556,973)





(436,532)





(228,833)





(181,129)

Gross profit



791,953





680,836





335,925





292,066

Operating expenses























Selling and distribution expenses



(365,824)





(309,521)





(149,185)





(136,654)

General administration expenses



(81,754)





(86,836)





(27,377)





(32,312)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)



(21,295)





(51,350)





(4,157)





(3,596)

Other income (expense), net



473





2,452





267





(1,493)

Profit (loss) from operations



323,553





235,581





155,473





118,011

Finance cost, net



(108,017)





(81,358)





(44,578)





(26,694)

Profit (loss) before tax



215,536





154,223





110,895





91,317

Income tax expense



(76,399)





(50,914)





(36,255)





(28,215)

Net profit (loss)



139,137





103,309





74,640





63,102



























Earnings per share























Basic



0.74





0.57





0.40





0.35

Diluted



0.74





0.57





0.40





0.35

Shares



187,522,182





182,721,369





187,827,437





182,721,369



Birkenstock Holding plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros)





June 30,



September 30,





2024



2023

Assets











Non-current

assets











Goodwill



1,581,085





1,593,917

Intangible assets (other than goodwill)



1,681,432





1,705,736

Property, plant and equipment



312,452





286,053

Right-of-use assets



162,929





122,984

Other assets



37,285





38,234

Total

non-current

assets



3,775,183





3,746,924

Current assets











Inventories



619,125





595,092

Right to return assets



2,319





1,132

Trade and other receivables



201,488





91,764

Current tax assets



8,968





10,361

Other current assets



30,774





37,789

Cash and cash equivalents



404,347





344,408

Total current assets



1,267,021





1,080,546

Total assets



5,042,204





4,827,470

Shareholders' equity and liabilities











Shareholders' equity



2,641,222





2,400,589

Non-current

liabilities











Loans and borrowings



1,325,221





1,815,695

Tax receivable agreement liability



353,557



-

Lease liabilities



138,561





103,049

Provisions for employee benefits



2,933





2,716

Other provisions



2,255





2,074

Deferred tax liabilities



124,841





109,794

Deferred income



13,672





10,634

Other

liabilities



4,766





4,338

Total

non-current

liabilities



1,965,806





2,048,300

Current liabilities











Loans and borrowings



17,140





37,343

Lease liabilities



34,733





27,010

Trade and other payables



146,762





123,012

Accrued liabilities



35,013





38,645

Other

financial liabilities



6,553





7,085

Other provisions



30,487





36,495

Contract liabilities



10,374





7,018

Tax liabilities



132,309





83,332

Deferred income



-





2,680

Other

current liabilities



21,805





15,961

Total current liabilities



435,176





378,581

Total liabilities



2,400,982





2,426,881

Total shareholders' equity and liabilities



5,042,204





4,827,470



Birkenstock Holding plc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros)





Nine months ended June 30,



Three months ended June 30,

Cash flows from operating activities

2024



2023



2024



2023

Net income (loss)



139,137





103,309





74,640





63,102

Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities

Depreciation and amortization



72,193





61,807





24,808





21,233

Change in expected credit loss



(540)





1,088





(411)





32

Finance cost, net



108,017





81,358





44,579





26,694

Net exchange differences



21,295





51,350





4,157





3,095

Non-cash operating items



1,993





18,141





(402)





14,761

Income tax expense



76,399





50,914





36,254





28,215

Income tax paid



(8,772)





(2,753)





1,381





(3,675)

MIP personal income tax paid



(11,426)





-





-





-

Changes in Working capital:

























- Inventories

(29,859)



(68,891)





36,043





20,188



- Right to return assets

(1,191)



(491)





(913)





(1,653)



- Trade and other receivables

(97,891)



(91,887)





11,249





19,549



- Trade and other payables



24,220





29,060





24,199





32,709



- Accrued liabilities



(3,340)





12,870





4,469





4,733



- Other current financial liabilities



1,119





(9,693)





255





(1,127)



- Other current provision



(5,852)





(6,552)





9,130





382



- Contract liabilities



3,330





11,118





455





9,022



- Prepayments



(4,397)





-





3,835





-



- Other



1,658





225





7,752





(368)

Net cash flows provided by operating activities



286,093





240,973





281,481





236,893

Cash flows from investing activities























Interest received net of taxes withheld



3,501





-





1,337





-

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(49,525)



(78,166)



(14,594)



(27,869)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



20





926





20





370

Purchases of intangible assets



(6,130)





(2,770)





(3,826)





(2,042)

Proceeds from sale of intangible assets



-





29





-





29

Receipt of government grant



8,739





-





-





-

Net cash flows (used in) investing activities



(43,395)





(79,981)





(17,063)





(29,512)

Cash flows from financing activities























IPO Proceeds, net of transaction costs

449,214





-





0





-

Repayment of loans and borrowings

(526,048)



(50,924)



(770)



(47,080)

Interest paid

(73,592)



(90,292)



(24,140)



(31,660)

Payments of lease liabilities

(25,461)



(21,825)



(8,804)



(8,161)

Interest portion of lease liabilities



(6,036)





(4,217)





(2,109)





(1,853)

Net cash flows (used in) financing activities



(181,923)





(167,258)





(35,822)





(88,754)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



60,775





(6,266)





228,596





118,628

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



344,408





307,078





175,728





171,663

Net foreign exchange difference



(836)





(11,203)





23





(681)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



404,347





289,609





404,347





289,609



Birkenstock Holding plc

Reconciliation of Revenue (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros)







Nine months ended June 30,









Constant Currency Growth [%]





2024



2023



Growth [%]







B2B



843,527





697,400





21 %



22 % DTC



501,792





416,138





21 %



23 % Corporate / Other



3,607





3,830





(6) %



(6) % Total Revenue



1,348,926





1,117,368





21 %



22 % Americas



718,364





617,452





16 %



18 % Europe



473,081





386,044





23 %



22 % APMA



153,874





110,042





40 %



44 % Corporate / Other



3,607





3,830





(6) %



(6) % Total Revenue



1,348,926





1,117,368





21 %



22 %





Three months ended June 30,









Constant Currency Growth [%]





2024



2023



Growth [%]







B2B



340,593





275,655





24 %



23 % DTC



223,364





196,441





14 %



14 % Corporate / Other



801





1,099





(27) %



(27) % Total Revenue



564,758





473,195





19 %



19 % Americas



282,865





244,101





16 %



15 % Europe



217,405





181,274





20 %



19 % APMA



63,687





46,721





36 %



41 % Corporate / Other



801





1,099





(27) %



(27) % Total Revenue



564,758





473,195





19 %



19 %





Nine months ended June 30,



Three months ended June 30,





2024



2024

Total Revenue



1,348,926





564,758

USD impact



9,175





(2,929)

CAD impact



1,721





403

Other currencies impact



2,813





1,410

Total Revenue @ constant currencies



1,362,634





563,641

Revenue growth @ constant currencies



22 %



19 %



Birkenstock Holding plc Reconciliation of Net profit to Adjusted Net profit (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information)





Nine months ended June 30,



Three months ended June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net profit (loss)



139,137





103,309





74,640





63,102

Add (Less) Adjustments:























Share-based compensation expenses(1)



3,591





18,085





-





14,817

Relocation expenses(2)



-





3,502





-





(268)

Restructuring expenses(3)



-





1,953





-





-

IPO-related costs(4)



7,460





14,739





-





5,247

Secondary offering related costs(5)



1,890





-





1,890





-

Realized and unrealized FX gains / losses(6)



21,295





51,350





4,157





3,596

Release of capitalized transaction costs(7)



26,858





-





16,310





-

Tax adjustment(8)



(14,627)





(10,920)





(5,127)





(6,073)

Adjusted Net profit (loss)



185,603





182,018





91,870





80,421



























Adj. Earnings per share























Basic



0.99





1.00





0.49





0.44

Diluted



0.99





1.00





0.49





0.44



























Shares

187,522,182





182,721,369





187,827,437





182,721,369



(1) Represents share-based compensation expenses relating to the management investment plan. (2) Represents relocation expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business. (3) Represents restructuring expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business. (4) Represents IPO-related costs, which include consulting as well as legal fees. (5) Represents costs associated with the secondary offering on behalf of the selling shareholder. The secondary offering was completed on June 28, 2024. (6) Represents the primarily non-cash impact of foreign exchange rates within profit (loss). We do not consider these gains and losses representative of operating performance of the business because they are primarily driven by fluctuations in the USD to Euro foreign exchange rate on intercompany receivables for inventory and intercompany loans. (7) Three months ended June 30, 2024: Represents capitalized transaction costs of the existing term loans and ABL facility. Due to a new financing agreement (effective August 2, 2024) and replacement of the existing term loans and ABL facility, transaction costs were fully amortized through Finance cost, net, during the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Nine months ended June 30, 2024: Further impact of €11 million from the early repayment of USD 450 million to the USD Term Loan B in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. (8) Represents income tax effects for the adjustments as outlined above, except for unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) and share-based compensation expenses since these have not been treated as tax deductible in the initial tax calculation. Birkenstock Holding plc

Reconciliation of Net profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information)





Nine months ended June 30,



Three months ended June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net profit (loss)



139,137





103,309





74,640





63,102

Add:























Income tax expense



76,399





50,914





36,255





28,215

Finance cost, net



108,017





81,358





44,578





26,694

Depreciation and amortization



72,193





61,807





24,809





21,233

EBITDA



395,746





297,388





180,282





139,244

Add Adjustments:























Share-based compensation expenses(1)



3,591





18,085





-





14,817

Relocation expenses(2)



-





3,502





-





(268)

Restructuring expenses(3)



-





1,953





-





-

IPO-related costs(4)



7,460





14,739





-





5,247

Secondary offering related costs(5)



1,890





-





1,890





-

Realized and unrealized FX gains / losses(6)



21,295





51,350





4,157





3,596

Adjusted EBITDA



429,982





387,017





186,329





162,636



(1) Represents share-based compensation expenses relating to the management investment plan. (2) Represents relocation expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business. (3) Represents restructuring expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business. (4) Represents IPO-related costs, which include consulting as well as legal fees. (5) Represents costs associated with the secondary offering on behalf of the selling shareholder. The secondary offering was completed on June 28, 2024. (6) Represents the primarily non-cash impact of foreign exchange rates within profit (loss). We do not consider these gains and losses representative of operating performance of the business because they are primarily driven by fluctuations in the USD to Euro foreign exchange rate on intercompany receivables for inventory and intercompany loans.



Birkenstock Holding plc Reconciliation of Net debt and Net leverage (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros)





June 30,



September 30,





2024



2023

Loans and borrowings (Non-current)



1,325,221





1,815,695

+ USD Term Loan (Current)



3,061





7,347

+ Lease liabilities (Non-current)



138,561





103,049

+ Lease liabilities (Current)



34,733





27,010

- Cash and cash equivalents



(404,347)





(344,408)

Net debt



1,097,229





1,608,693

Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)



525,671





482,706

Net leverage



2.1 x



3.3 x



