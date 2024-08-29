Telangana Govt Launches Initiative To Support Youth Employment And MSME Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Aug 29 (KNN) Industries D Sridhar Babu announced a comprehensive plan to equip approximately 50,000 young individuals with skills aimed at securing employment opportunities globally and fostering entrepreneurship, on Wednesday.

The minister emphasised the government's commitment to youth employment, stating that efforts are being made to align skill development with demands.

This initiative is designed to enable youth to seize opportunities not only within Telangana but across India, as well as to establish their own enterprises.

In a significant move to bolster the micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) ecosystem in Telangana, the state government launched TEJAS (Telangana Entrepreneur Journey for Accelerating Success).

This program was inaugurated through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Industries and Commerce and the National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC).

Under this agreement, district industries centres across all 33 districts of Telangana will actively promote NSIC schemes among local MSMEs and collaborate on skill development activities.

The NSIC, an ISO 9001:2015-certified Mini-Ratna Government of India enterprise operating under the Union Ministry of MSME, plays a crucial role in promoting and supporting the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The corporation offers a range of tailored schemes designed to enhance the competitiveness of MSMEs.

These include integrated support services in areas such as marketing, technology, finance, and other essential business functions.

Among the key services provided by NSIC are raw material assistance, bill discounting, single point registration, digital facilitation, and credit support.

Additionally, the corporation facilitates materials testing and conducts skill development training at its centres throughout the country, including one in Hyderabad.

These centres are specifically designed to address the skilled manpower needs of the MSME sector and to cultivate entrepreneurship.

This collaborative effort between the Telangana government and NSIC represents a significant step towards empowering the state's youth and strengthening its MSME sector, potentially leading to increased employment opportunities and economic growth in the region.

