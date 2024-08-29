Loggerhead Sea Turtle Rescued By Moecc, Returned To Sea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The marine team from the Department of Wildlife Development at the of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) recently carried out a successful rescue operation for a Loggerhead Sea Turtle (Caretta caretta), according to an announcement on the Ministry's X account.

“After providing the necessary first aid and carefully cleaning its shell, the team supervised the release of the turtle, ensuring its successful return to the sea,” the Ministry stated.

The MoECC encourages the public to cooperate by reporting similar sightings to aid in the protection of marine wildlife.

The Loggerhead Sea Turtle is one of four species of turtles known to inhabit and feed in Qatar's territorial waters.