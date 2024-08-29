Ombudsman's Office Organizes Seminar
Date
8/29/2024 10:10:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
A seminar on the topic "Protection of the Rights of Foreigners
and Stateless Persons Held in Institutions They Cannot Leave
Voluntarily" was organized by the Office of the Commissioner for
Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
The event, held to enhance knowledge and skills in the relevant
field, was attended by representatives of various state agencies,
non-governmental organizations, and international institutions.
Sabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Bik Lum, the head of the UNHCR
Representative Office in Azerbaijan, delivered opening speeches and
wished success to the seminar.
The Ombudsman spoke about the importance of improving relevant
legislation, enhancing the human rights protection mechanism, and
raising awareness in the area of protecting the rights of
foreigners and stateless persons. She noted that joint events are
organized with local and international organizations, as well as
civil society institutions.
S. Aliyeva informed the participants that regular meetings,
consultations, and projects are carried out in partnership with
specialized international organizations in this field as part of
international cooperation.
The Commissioner discussed activities conducted within the
framework of the National Preventive Mechanism mandate, including
visits to institutions that detainees cannot leave voluntarily, and
investigations into the treatment and conditions of detention. It
was noted that among those visited and whose complaints were
investigated were foreigners and stateless persons, and that the
protection of their rights is a significant part of the Ombudsman's
work.
Subsequently, representatives from the Ombudsman's Office, other
state institutions, as well as local and international experts,
provided detailed information and presentations on the activities
carried out in relevant areas and shared international practices.
The participants were also informed about innovations achieved in
this area within the country, as well as the experience developed
by the Ombudsman.
In conclusion, an extensive exchange of views took place on the
topic, and participants' questions were answered.
MENAFN29082024000195011045ID1108615857
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.