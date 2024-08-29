Intensified Israeli operations in West Bank result in casualties, destruction

(MENAFN) For the second consecutive day, Israeli forces have escalated their military operations in the Jenin and Tulkarm governorates, while withdrawing from Tubas. The Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported that the ongoing offensive in the northern West Bank, described as the largest since the 2002 invasion, has led to the deaths of 16 Palestinians and injuries to over 30 others. This surge in violence has raised the total death toll since October 7, 2023, to 668.



In Tulkarm, the Israeli forces have expanded their operations to include both the city and the Nour Shams camp, conducting raids on numerous homes and subjecting many residents to field investigations. The forces have besieged Nour Shams camp, sealing off all its entrances while continuing to storm and search homes. Reports indicate that at least five Palestinians, including the head of the Al-Quds Brigades affiliated with the Islamic Jihad movement, were killed during clashes in the camp.



Meanwhile, in Jenin, Israeli forces have maintained a siege on the city and have stormed its eastern neighborhood, dispatching military reinforcements to the area around the Jenin camp. Violent confrontations have erupted, accompanied by frequent explosions. The occupation forces are also reported to be destroying civilian vehicles and property, as well as bulldozing streets and infrastructure within the city and the camp. In Tubas, the forces have withdrawn from the Far’a camp after a prolonged assault lasting over 30 hours, which resulted in four deaths, numerous detainees, and significant destruction to homes and infrastructure.



