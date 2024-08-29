Golden Retriever to Beagle-7 best dog breeds for first time owners

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As a first-time dog owner, selecting the proper breed is critical to ensure a happy experience for both you and your new pet. Here are seven dog breeds that are frequently suggested to first-time owners:

Labs are highly trainable, love being around people, and are known for their gentle nature, making them perfect for families.

Golden Retrievers are patient, easy to train, and excellent with children, making them one of the most popular family pets.

This small, easygoing breed loves being a lap dog. It adapts well to different living environments and is great for apartment dwellers.

Poodles are hypoallergenic, making them ideal for those with allergies. They're also highly intelligent and can be trained easily.

Shih Tzus are small, low-energy dogs that thrive in a loving home. They're great companions and do well in smaller living spaces.

French Bulldogs are low-energy, love human interaction, and do well in small living spaces. They require minimal grooming and are known for their charming personalities.

Beagles are small to medium-sized dogs known for their friendly and tolerant nature. They're great with kids and love being part of the family.