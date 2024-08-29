Footage shows Durov walking out of French court

(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the co-founder and CEO of Telegram, was seen leaving French custody late Wednesday, as videos of his release began circulating on social media. Durov's departure came after he was formally indicted by a Paris court, following his arrest upon arriving in the French capital.



The indictment, issued four days after Durov’s detention at the airport, includes a range of serious charges. These allegations encompass complicity in managing an online platform used by organized crime for illegal transactions, a crime that could result in up to ten years in prison. Additionally, Durov faces accusations of enabling criminal activities such as drug distribution, child pornography, fraud, and money laundering. He is also charged with failing to cooperate with authorities by not disclosing pertinent information.



In the circulated footage, Durov is seen exiting a gated parking area under police supervision and entering a private car with tinted windows. The Russian tech billionaire, who holds citizenship in France, the UAE, and St. Kitts and Nevis, did not engage with the media gathered outside.



Durov was released on a EUR5 million (USD5.55 million) bond. As part of his release conditions, he is required to report to the police twice a week and must remain within France's borders while the investigation continues.

MENAFN29082024000045015687ID1108615020