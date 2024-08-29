Media reports Durov being taken to French court

(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the CEO and founder of Telegram, has been moved from custody to a Paris courthouse, where French authorities will determine whether he will face formal charges following his arrest last week. According to various reports, Durov's detention period ended on Wednesday, and he was subsequently released from police custody. He is now awaiting a judicial decision on potential indictment, with the outcome expected to be announced by 8 pm local time (18:00 GMT), as reported by Reuters.



Durov was taken into custody upon his arrival at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on a private jet from Azerbaijan last Saturday. French prosecutors have stated that his arrest is part of a wider investigation into serious criminal allegations, including child pornography, drug trafficking, fraud, and other illicit activities on Telegram. Additionally, Durov is under scrutiny for allegedly failing to assist in law enforcement's investigations into cyber and financial crimes.



Unverified social media footage suggests that two vehicles with sirens and lights were seen leaving the anti-fraud bureau, where Durov was reportedly held before his court transfer.



Politico revealed that French authorities had issued warrants for both Pavel and his brother Nikolay Durov in March. This action was reportedly due to Telegram's minimal cooperation in various legal cases, particularly those involving child exploitation.



Furthermore, the Wall Street Journal reported that prior to acquiring his French citizenship, Pavel Durov had lunch with President Emmanuel Macron, who had extended an invitation for Telegram to relocate its headquarters to Paris. Durov reportedly declined the offer.

