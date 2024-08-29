Philippines Boat Tragedy: Rescuers Find 3 Bodies

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Aug 29 (IANS) Rescuers have found three bodies from the two boats that sank off the coast of Romblon province in the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Thursday.

At least 10 people went missing after two motorboats sank off the coast of Romblon province in the central Philippines on Tuesday.

He said the boats were heading west to their hometown in Caluya, an island town in Antique province when powerful waves sank the boats off San Jose, an island town in Romblon.

One of the boats carried 14 people while the other carried six.

Banzuela said the boats' passengers, all residents of Caluya town, spent the weekend on Boracay island. They were heading west to their hometown when the accident occurred.