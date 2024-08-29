Dundeis Partners With Oporteo To Maximise Ecommerce Capabilities

(MENAFN- Pressat) Following the consolidation of their Welsh wholesaling operations with its North Midlands distribution hub, Dundeis has invested in a comprehensive ecommerce powered by Oporteo to meet their growing production demands.

The integration of Minton & Donello into Dundeis UK Ltd has driven significant growth opportunities and increased production demand at the Llandrindod Wells site. Seeking a digital-first ecommerce solution to support this expansion and showcase their products more effectively and deliver a customer first digital ordering and service channel, Dundeis partnered with Oporteo, renowned for its industry-leading platform.

Neil Hubbard, Marketing Director at Dundeis said:“To meet the growing and evolving digital needs of our Independent and Convenience customers, we wanted a wholesale-specific ecommerce platform, like Oporteo, that enables our customers to easily browse, shop and order online from the wider Dundeis range of products.”

Oporteo was Dundeis' preferred choice due to its comprehensive features specifically designed for food and drink wholesalers. The platform's extensive pre-built functionalities and user journeys minimised the need for custom developments, providing a seamless, all-in-one ecommerce solution that eliminated the need for additional systems or development.

Andy Pratt, Head of Sales for Oporteo said:“We are delighted to be working with Dundeis to provide their customers with a seamless and unified online experience featuring the combined product offerings of both operations. By focusing on the needs of Dundeis' customers, the new website will drive engagement and adoption, and provide Dundeis with a market-leading digital presence”

The consolidation of Dundeis will yield several benefits, including increased warehouse and resource capacity to handle new business tenders and trial new and seasonal product ranges.“By integrating the Minton & Donello wholesaling operation with the central distribution hub in Cheshire, we have been able to successfully consolidate the wider product range on one B2B website. This has given customers access to a greater choice of quality brands and has given our suppliers access to sell and market their products to a much wider customer base.” says Neil.

Investment in upgraded IT infrastructure will enhance production planning and operational capabilities, while new ecommerce capabilities will increase sales opportunities. Additionally, new field sales and telesales positions have been created in Wales to support expanding Welsh products across the region and the UK.

