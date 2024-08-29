25 Militants Killed, 11 Injured In Infiltration Qttempt On Pakistan-Afghan Border

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Twenty-five were killed and 11 others were in an attempt to infiltrate Pakistani territory across the Afghan border.

Radio Pakistan quoted a statement by the Pakistani on Thursday as saying that militants tried to infiltrate across the border last night, but Pakistani forces confronted them and managed to eliminate them during an exchange of fire.

The land border between the two neighboring countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, is witnessing the infiltration of armed elements in both directions, as authorities in Islamabad and Kabul are seeking to control the border through preemptive combing operations.

