(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 29, 2024 amount to nearly 612,390 invaders, including another 1,200 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 8,571 enemy tanks (+3 in the past day), 16,699 armored combat (+18), 17,549 artillery systems (+27), 1,174 multiple launch rocket systems, 936 air defense systems (+1), 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, 14,369 unmanned aerial vehicles (+1), 2,556 cruise missiles (+3), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 23,706 motor vehicles (+52), and 2,965 special equipment units (+15).

The data is being updated.