Taking Cue From Puja Khedkar Case, Centre Allows UPSC To Perform Aadhaar-Based Verification: 5 Points

8/28/2024 10:23:38 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued notifications where the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has been authorised to perform Aadhaar authentication, voluntarily, for verification of the identity of candidates at the time of registration on the 'One Time Registration' portal and various stages of examination/recruitment test, using Yes/No or/and e-KYC authentication facility.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added

Live Mint

