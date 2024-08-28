Taking Cue From Puja Khedkar Case, Centre Allows UPSC To Perform Aadhaar-Based Verification: 5 Points
Date
8/28/2024 10:23:38 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued notifications where the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has been authorised to perform Aadhaar authentication, voluntarily, for verification of the identity of candidates at the time of registration on the 'One Time Registration' portal and various stages of examination/recruitment test, using Yes/No or/and e-KYC authentication facility.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being added
MENAFN28082024007365015876ID1108613296
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.