UPSC Adopts Aadhaar-Based Authentication For Candidates' Verifications

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) In an unprecedented move, the Centre has allowed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to utilise Aadhaar-based authentication to verify candidates' identities voluntarily, both at the time of registration and during several stages of examinations and recruitment.

The of Personnel, Public Grievanves and Pensions said, "In pursuance of sub-clause (ii) of clause (b) of sub-section (4) of section 4 of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, (as amended) read with rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training, having been authorised by the Central government, hereby notifies that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is allowed to perform Aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis, for verification of identity of candidates at the time of registration on 'One Time Registration' portal and various stages of examination/recruitment test, using Yes/No or/and e-KYC authentication facility."

"Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) shall adhere to all provisions of the Act, the rules and regulations made there under, and directions issued by the 'Unique Identification Authority of India'," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievanves and Pensions said.

This significant move follows after the UPSC in July cancelled the provisional candidature of Puja Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022 and permanently debarred her from all future exams and selections.

Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer who secured an All India Rank of 821 in the UPSC exams, has been accused of misusing her authority. She faces several allegations, including claims that she demanded a separate cabin and staff during her Pune posting, faced an unexpected transfer to Washim district, and used a private Audi car with a red-blue beacon light and VIP number plate. Moreover, she allegedly occupied the ante-chamber of Additional Collector Ajay More without permission, removed office furniture without consent, and requested unauthorised facilities.

The UPSC conducts Civil Services Examinations( Preliminary, Main, and Interview/Personality Test) for recruitment to the Services and Posts such as Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group 'A', Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group 'A', Indian Corporate Law Service, Group 'A', Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group 'A', Indian Defence Estates Service, Group 'A', Indian Information Service, Group 'A', Indian Postal Service, Group 'A', Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service, Group 'A' and others.

The Delhi High Court in August issued notices to the Delhi Police and the UPSC concerning the anticipatory bail plea of suspended IAS officer Puja Khedkar. Khedkar approached the Delhi High Court to challenge a district court's decision that denied her bail. The FIR alleges that she falsified her identity to secure additional attempts in the civil services exam.